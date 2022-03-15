Woodwinds and trumpet cover wide range of music March 17 and 18 at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Trumpets and woodwinds take center stage at two events this week at UW-Whitewater.

The college’s Department of Music presents the Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio Thursday, March 17. Then it’s Trumpet Studio Friday, March 18. Both events start at 7:30 p.m. at the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The woodwind trio — including flute, clarinet and saxophone — will perform works by everyone from J.S. Bach to Chinese-born American composer Lei Liang. New works by Christian Ellenwood and MyungHee Chung, who will be playing with the trio on piano, are also on the program.

Cristina Ballatori has performed across the United States, Europe, England, and Latin America as a recitalist, soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. She is the artist teacher/associate professor of flute at the UW-Whitewater and director of the college’s Summer Flute Week.

Clarinetist Ellenwood is a recitalist, chamber musician, orchestral clarinetist and composer. Ellenwood has composed many works for clarinet, as well as works for chamber ensembles, choir, wind ensemble, and strings. He received the W. P. Roseman Award, UW-Whitewater’s highest honor for excellence in teaching, as well as multiple inclusions in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.

An avid supporter of contemporary music, saxophonist Matthew Sintchak has commissioned and premiered over 100 new works for the instrument. Sintchak enjoys challenging traditional notions of music performance by pushing boundaries of genre, instrumentation, medium, and style. He is professor of saxophone at the UW-Whitewater.

Korean born pianist Chung has received numerous national and international awards, including first prize at the 1977 William Kapell Maryland International Piano Competition; the 1976 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Young Performer’s Competition, the 1978 Portland Symphony Orchestra Competition and the 1980 Juilliard Concerto Competition. She is a professor and keyboard coordinator at UW-Whitewater.

Tickets are $14 for the general public, $12 for those over age 65, $7 for those ages 18 and younger, and free for UW-Whitewater students. Call 262-472-2222 or go to uww.edu to purchase tickets.

‘Winds of Change’

The Trumpet Studio concert is free to attend and open to the public.

UW-Whitewater students will perform “Winds of Change,” a collection of 12 new works for trumpet and piano written by marginalized and underrepresented composers.

“Winds of Change” was published by Diversify The Stand and UW-Whitewater is the first university to ever perform the book in its entirety.

Composers include Karen Amrhein, Zoe Cutler, Devin Clara Fanslow, Gala Flagello, Gina Gillie, Marcus S. Grant, HyeKyung Lee, Yukiko Nishimura, Alonso Malik Pirio, Lara Poe, Rylee Short, and Angela Elizabeth Slater.

The Trumpet Studio performers include students Nick Andersen, Lily Freeman, Tyler Giegerich, Matthew Harvey, Ryan Maddix, Cassie Parrell, Jacob Pfannerstill and Nick Stuttgen.

Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet at UW-Whitewater, said the goal is to expose students and audiences to many different voices.

“The company Diversify the Stand, created by Dr. Carrie Blosser and Ashley Killam — both all-star trumpet performers and educators — has committed to this exact mission by commissioning works by composers of color, gender-marginalized composers, and composers identifying as LGBTQ+,” said Onstad.

In 2021, Diversify the Stand published 12 new works by diverse composers for trumpet and piano as “Winds of Change.”

“I felt compelled to program these pieces for our Trumpet Studio concert because the organization’s mission means so much to the innovation and expansion of the entire musical community,” Onstad said. “All 12 pieces, along with two trumpet ensemble pieces, are incredible works deserving of study and performance.”

Watch now: Williams Bay junior Leeza Patterson heads off to the gymnastics state championships Leeza Patterson Williams Bay junior gymnast Leeza Patterson walks through the halls of Williams Bay High School alongside Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymn… Watch now: Williams Bay senior Leeza Patterson gymnast celebrated as she heads off to the gymnastics state championships Williams Bay senior gymnast Leeza Patterson and her head coach Jordin MIller walk through the halls of Williams Bay High School surrounded by …