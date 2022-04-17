World of Outlaws bring racing excitement back to Wilmot this summer

WILMOT — Tickets are now on sale for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The event is Saturday, July 9, at Wilmot Raceway, 30820 111th St., Wilmot.

Brad Sweet, the three-time and defending series champion, won for the first time in his career last year at Wilmot, taking the checkered flag over Logan Schuchart and Donny Schatz. Sweet took the lead on Lap 23 and paced the remainder of the 40-lapper.

David Gravel added to his remarkable record at Wilmot Raceway in 2020 by winning for the fourth time in his career with the Outlaws at the track. The Connecticut native has finished fourth or better in all six of his starts with the series at Wilmot, with his worst finishing being a fourth. Along with his four wins, Gravel was runner-up at the track in 2019.

Schatz, the 10-time Outlaws champion, earned his first Wilmot win in 2019. In nine starts at the track, the North Dakota native has nine top-10 finishes, including seven top-five showings.

Battling Sweet, Gravel, Schatz and Schuchart this season is a group of full-time competitors including Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, James McFadden, Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen, Brock Zearfoss, Jason Sides and Bill Rose.

Kasey Kahne, Spencer Bayston and Noah Gass are battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

General admission tickets for the Badger 40 start at $40 adults, $20 for ages 6-12. A full price breakdown can be found at SLSPromotions.com. Tickets can be purchased online at the site, or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.