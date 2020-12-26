World of Outlaws zooms into Wilmot Raceway next summer

WILMOT — Dirt track racing is headed for Wilmot Raceway this summer.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to return Saturday, July 10, 2021, for the running of the Badger 40.
It will be the ninth time the series has appeared at the fairgrounds oval.
This past season, David Gravel won for the fourth time in his career at Wilmot Raceway. The veteran driver started on the outside of the front row and took the lead at the start from Carson Macedo and would go on to lead all 40 circuits.
Donny Schatz, the 10-time World of Outlaws champion, scored his first win at Wilmot in 2019.
Brent Marks scored his first-career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win at Wilmot Raceway in 2018. Gravel ripped off three straight wins at Wilmot in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
The World of Outlaws raced for the first time at Wilmot Raceway in 2006, with Mark Dobmeier, who was filling in for Brooke Tatnell, earning his first-career series win in one of the most thrilling events in series history. Daryn Pittman would make up for that near miss when the series returned to Wilmot in 2008, picking up the win.
Another star-studded lineup of drivers is taking shape for the 2021 World of Outlaws campaign, led by Brad Sweet as he chases his third straight series title. Schatz, the 10-time series champion, will be one of the main contenders as will Logan Schuchart, who finished a career-best third in the point standings in 2020.
Sheldon Haudenschild, who won a career-high seventh races this past season looks to battle for an Outlaws title, as does Gravel, who moves to the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 machine.
Macedo will be piloting the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 and Jacob Allen, who earn his long-awaited first Outlaws win in 2020, will look to add to his win total.
Aaron Ruetzel, the three-time and defending All Star Circuit of Champions title winner, will embark on his rookie season with the Outlaws in 2021, aboard the famed Roth Motorsports No. 83 as will Pennsylvania native Brock Zearfoss.
Ticket information for The Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Wilmot Raceway, will be available soon at www.slspromotions.com.