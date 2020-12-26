World of Outlaws zooms into Wilmot Raceway next summer

WILMOT — Dirt track racing is headed for Wilmot Raceway this summer.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to return Saturday, July 10, 2021, for the running of the Badger 40.

It will be the ninth time the series has appeared at the fairgrounds oval.

This past season, David Gravel won for the fourth time in his career at Wilmot Raceway. The veteran driver started on the outside of the front row and took the lead at the start from Carson Macedo and would go on to lead all 40 circuits.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time World of Outlaws champion, scored his first win at Wilmot in 2019.

Brent Marks scored his first-career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win at Wilmot Raceway in 2018. Gravel ripped off three straight wins at Wilmot in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The World of Outlaws raced for the first time at Wilmot Raceway in 2006, with Mark Dobmeier, who was filling in for Brooke Tatnell, earning his first-career series win in one of the most thrilling events in series history. Daryn Pittman would make up for that near miss when the series returned to Wilmot in 2008, picking up the win.