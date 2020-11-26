 Skip to main content
Wrap-a-Thon to help local charities

The Bottle Shop

The Bottle Shop’s Holiday Wrap-a-Thon will raise money for local charities and organizations.

 File photo, Regional News

Go ahead, have someone else wrap your gifts this year — it’s for a good cause.

During the Bottle Shop’s Holiday Wrap-a-Thon, 100% of all proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

On seven days from November to December, people can bring their gifts to the shop, which is located at 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Bottle Shop’s elves will wrap gifts while guests enjoy drink specials.

Different charities and organizations will benefit during certain days of the Wrap-a-Thon.

The schedule for the gift wrapping event follows:

Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds go to New Day Women’s Center.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 4 to 7 p.m. Inspiration Ministries.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 to 4 p.m. Wounded Warrior Project.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4 to 7 p.m. Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 to 4 p.m. Kindred Kitties.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 4 to 7 p.m. Side By Side.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 to 4 p.m. United Way Walworth County.

For more about The Bottle Shop, call 262-348-9463 or visit its Facebook page and thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

