Next month, a financial advice columnist and the author of a book about Geneva Lake’s Water Safety Patrol will hold appearances at Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, Terry Savage will sign copies of her book “The Savage Truth on Money” from 1 to 4 p.m.
Anne Morrissy — author of “Running the Reds,” about the first 100 years of the Water Safety Patrol — will sign copies of her new book Saturday, Nov. 30, from noon to 4 p.m.
A personal finance columnist syndicated in major newspapers, Savage has appeared on “Oprah” and WGN’s radio and television networks.
Savage is the author of four best-selling books, and “The Savage Truth on Money” was named one of the top 10 money books of the year by Amazon.com in its first edition.
Morrissy, a professional writer/editor who lives in Williams Bay and Chicago, is a contributor to At The Lake Magazine and Lakeshore Living.
She has work published in numerous publications, but before her career in writing, Morrissy served on the Water Safety Patrol, having taught swimming lessons for it from 1999 to 2000.
No reservations are required to attend either event.
Cornerstone Shop & Gallery is a 10,000-square-foot lifestyle store
