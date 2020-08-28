Wustum art musem reopens in Racine

RACINE — Now, the public can visit Wustum Museum of Fine Arts and see the work of two area photographers.

The Wisconsin Photography 2020 exhibit features photos from Lake Geneva’s Caroll A. Pearson and Burlington’s Marni Hills.

The exhibit opens Wednesday, Sept. 2, alongside the museum, which closed its doors back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, the museum resumes operations with limited hours, each Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Recently, the Racine Art Museum also reopened at 441 Main St.

To promote safe social distancing, Wustum is limiting the number of guests to 25 people at a time.

Museum staff established in-depth sanitation procedures for both public and private spaces to ensure a safe environment for guests.

Public spaces are cleaned each morning, prior to opening. High-contact items such as door handles and counter tops are sanitized multiple times throughout the day.

Staff and visitors to RAM’s Wustum Museum are required to wear a face mask at all times.