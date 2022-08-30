Your guide to the 2022 Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — From agricultural demonstrations to the carnival, children’s games and demolition derbies, there’s so much at the Walworth County Fair that it pays to stay on track.

From Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 5, the fair has six full days of activities.

The big events are at the Grandstand, with the tractor pulls Aug. 31, monster trucks Sept. 1, country artist Josh Turner Sept. 2, hard rock group Halestorm Sept. 3, classic rock legends Foreigner Sept. 4, and demolition derbies Sept. 5.

But what else is there? A lot.

Below is a rundown of the fair schedule. For live music information, see related story in this week’s Resorter.

Ticket prices are also included for those activities which are not covered by general fair admission.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Honorary Marshals Day & Senior Citizens Day. Admission $8 for ages 62 and older. Theme: Most Black and Yellow You Can Wear Fair Guest Contest, 2 p.m. Wristband Day, $30, 3-11 p.m.

Judging/demonstrations: Junior Swine Barrow Show at the Wiswell Center, 8 a.m.; Open Farm Products and Open Flowers in the Horticulture Building, Dog Obedience & Showmanship at the Activity Center, Garden & Fruit Crops and Junior Flowers at the Junior Exhibit Building, and Open Antiques at the Antiques Building, all at 9 a.m.; Open Photography at the Arts & Crafts Building, 9:30 a.m.; Open Foods at North Hall, noon; Junior & Open Honey Show at the Barnyard Adventure Barn, 4 p.m.; and Open Adult Dairy Showmanship at the Activity Center, 6:30 p.m.

Park Stage: Opening ceremony with honorary marshals, 10 a.m.; and Fairest of the Fair finals, 6 p.m.

Kiddieland: Nick’s Barnyard Adventure Show at the Kiddieland Stage, noon, 2 and 6 p.m.; Magic “Mike” Magician, 3 p.m. at the Kiddieland Stage and roaming shows throughout the day; chainsaw artist Dave Watson, 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; Marvelous Mutts, 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Tent & Garden: Walworth County Fair Honey Show Judging, Junior & Open Class, 4 p.m.; Surprise Make & Take for Kids in the tent and butterfly release in the garden, both at 5 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Water Containers by Pesche’s Greenhouse, 10 a.m.; Beekeeping 101 with Bee Haven Honey, 11 a.m.; Stone Finishes by The Sailor’s Wife Interior Art, noon.

Grandstand: Antique & Stock Tractor & Truck Pulls, noon; American Legion VFW Flag Ceremony, 6 p.m.; and Pro Motorsports Tractor & Truck Pulls, 7 p.m. For the Pro Motorsports pulls, tickets are $5.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Senior Citizens Day. Admission $8 for ages 62 and older. Theme: Best Bee-Dazzled Fair Guest Contest, 2 p.m. Wristband Day, $30, noon-10 p.m.

Judging/demonstrations: Junior Beef at the Activity Center, Junior Sheep at the Sheep Barn, both at 8 a.m.; Junior Cavies at the Small Animal Barn, Open Arts & Crafts at the Arts & Crafts Building, and Open Canned Goods at the North Hall, all at 9 a.m.; and Plein Air Art at the Arts & Crafts Building, 5:30 p.m., following completion of judging.

Park Stage: Outstanding Seniors, Vendor, Exhibitors and Friend of the Fair awards, 10 a.m.

Kiddieland: Nick’s Barnyard Adventure Show at the Kiddieland Stage, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; Milk Chugging at the Kiddieland Stage, 1 p.m.; Magic “Mike” Magician at the Kiddieland Stage, 3 p.m. and roaming shows throughout the day; chainsaw artist Dave Watson, 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and Marvelous Mutts, 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Tent & Garden: Surprise Make & Take for Kids in the tent and butterfly release in the garden, both at 5 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Soap making with ABCDfarmhouse, 10 a.m.; coffee tasting by Stillwater Coffee, 11 a.m.; fall containers by Bella Botanica, noon; Make & Take: Stamp N’ Up with Laura Zaraza, 1 p.m.

Midway Area: Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls Registration, 4 p.m.; Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls, 5 p.m.

Grandstand: All Star Monster Trucks, 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices: $10.

Friday, Sept. 2

Senior Citizens Day. Admission $8 for ages 62 and older. Theme: Best Bee In Your Bonnet Contest & Best Decorated Hat or Headband in Bee Fair Guest Contest, 2 p.m. Wristband Day, $30, noon-11 p.m.

Judging/demonstrations: Open Sheep at the Sheep Barn, 8 a.m.; Junior Dairy Showmanship at the Activity center, 8:30 a.m.; Draft Horse Halter Class at the Draft Horse Arena and Junior Dairy at the Activity Center, both at 10 a.m.; Junior Rabbit Showmanship at the Small Animal Barn, 10:30 a.m.; Dairy Auction/Miss “Q” Contest at the Activity Center, with Little Britches Contest to follow Supreme Champions, 1 p.m.; Junior Rabbit Hopping at Small Animal Barn, 1 p.m.; and Junior Non-Rabbit Project, Small Animal Barn, 2:30 p.m.

Wiswell Center: Meat Animal Sale, 10 a.m.; and Meat Sale of Champions, 3 p.m.

Horse Arena: SMILES Open Benefit Horse Show, 8:30 a.m.

Kiddieland: Cute as a Bee Infant/Toddler Bee Costume Contest at Kiddieland Stage, 11 a.m.; Nick’s Barnyard Adventure Show at Kiddieland Stage, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; Pickle Eating Contest, 1 p.m.; Magic “Mike” Magician at Kiddieland Stage, 3 p.m. and roaming shows throughout the day; chainsaw artist Dave Watson, 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and Marvelous Mutts, 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Tent & Garden: Surprise Make & Take for Kids in the tent and butterfly release in the garden, both at 5 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Tea Tasting with Stillwater Coffee, 10 a.m.; Intro to Sourdough & Other Preferments by Good Oak Farmstead, 11 a.m.; Beeswax Candles & Luminaries, noon; Make & Take: Stamp ‘N Up with Laura Zaraza, 1 p.m.

Midway Area: Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls registration, 4 p.m.; and Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Youth In Agriculture Day. Theme: Best Beehives & Buzz Cuts Hair Do Fair Guest Contest, 2 p.m. Midway open noon-11 p.m.

Judging/demonstrations: Junior Poultry at the Poultry Barn, 8 a.m.; Junior Goats at the Goat Barn and Open Dairy at the Activity Center, both at 8:30 a.m.; Junior Rabbit at the Rabbit Barn, 9 a.m.; Cart/Hitch at the Draft Horse Arena, 10 a.m.; Tanis Construction Birdhouse Build Off judging at North Hall, noon; Frank’s Piggly Wiggly Perfectly Pickled Puckerbowl judging at the North Hall, 2 p.m.; and Master Showman Contest at the Activity Center, 6:30 p.m.

Wiswell Center: Walworth County Cloggers, 5 p.m.

Horse Arena: Boots & Saddle Open & Speed Show, 8:30 a.m.; and Walenton’s Rocking “B” Ranch Speed Show, 9 a.m.

Park Stage: Pies in the Park pie judging, open to everyone, 10:45 a.m., with pie auction to follow.

Kiddieland: Frisbee Toss at Kiddieland Stage, 11 a.m.; Nick’s Barnyard Adventure Show at Kiddieland Stage, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; Sweet Corn Eating Contest at Kiddieland Stage, 1 p.m.; Magic “Mike” Magician at Kiddieland Stage, 3 p.m. and roaming shows throughout the day; chainsaw artist Dave Watson, 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and Marvelous Mutts, 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Tent & Garden: Surprise Make & Take for Kids in the tent and butterfly release in the garden, both at 5 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Beeswax Demo with the Wisconsin Honeybee Queen, 10 a.m.; Honey Condiment Contest, open to everyone, 11 a.m.; Make & Take: Stamp ‘N Up with Laura Zaraza, 1 p.m.

Grandstand: Combines For Kids, 9 a.m., and Harness Horse Races, noon.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Farm Family Day. Theme: Most Bee-autiful Baby Fair Guest Contest, 2 p.m. Midway open noon-11 p.m.

Judging/demonstrations: Open Rabbit Show Registration at a tent near the Small Animal Barn, 7:30 a.m.; Open Beef at the Activity Center, 8 a.m.; Open Goats at the Goat Barn and Open Rabbit Show Judging at a tent near the Small Animal Barn, both at 9 a.m.; Wool Fleece Contest, Sheep Barn, 9:30 a.m.; Hitch Class, Draft Horse Arena, with Draft Horse Parade to follow at Grandstand, 10 a.m.; Dairy Futurity Show, Activity Center, 3:30 p.m.

Wiswell Center: Antique Appraisals by Barbara J. Eash, 10-noon and 1-3 p.m.

4-H Centennial Picnic Pavilion: Poultry Awards, 2 p.m.

North Hall: Home Tweet Home She Shed Raffle, 5 p.m.

Horse Arena: Linn Youth Benefit Open Horse Show, 8:30 a.m.; and Walenton’s Rocking “B” Ranch Speed Show, 9 a.m.

Park Stage: Ecumenical Church Service, 10 a.m.; and Woodcarving Auction, 3 p.m.

Kiddieland: Nick’s Barnyard Adventure Show at Kiddieland Stage, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; Pie Eating Contest at Kiddieland Stage, 1 p.m.; Magic “Mike” Magician at Kiddieland Stage, 3 p.m. and roaming shows throughout the day; chainsaw artist Dave Watson, 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and Marvelous Mutts, 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Tent & Garden: Surprise Make & Take for Kids in the tent and butterfly release in the garden, both at 5 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: Make & Take: Nailed It by DIY Elkhorn, 10 a.m.; Growing Vegetables by Pesche’s Greenhouse, 11 a.m.; Picture Frame Edging by The Sailor’s Wife Interior Art, noon; and Cookie Decorating by Farmhouse Sweets, 1 p.m.

Grandstand: Antique Tractor & Car Parade, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day. Theme: Queen Bee for the Day Fair Guest Contest, 2 p.m. Wristband Day, $30, noon-8 p.m.

Wiswell Center: Fur & Feather Sale, 11:30 a.m.

Horse Arena: Wisconsin Open Horse Show Association’s Open Horse Show, 8 a.m.; Walenton’s Rocking “B” Ranch Speed Show, 9 a.m.; and Timmermann’s Drill Team Competition, 11 a.m.

Activity Center: Bale Throwing Contest, 10 a.m.

Park Stage: Broadway Academy of Art & Dance, 11 a.m.

Kiddieland: Egg & Spoon Racing Contest at Kiddieland Stage, 11 a.m.; Nick’s Barnyard Adventure Show, Kiddieland Stage, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; Cream Puff Eating Contest, Kiddieland Stage, 1 p.m.; Magic “Mike” Magician, Kiddieland Stage, 3 p.m. and roaming shows throughout the day; and Marvelous Mutts, 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Tent & Garden: Surprise Make & Take for Kids in the tent and butterfly release in the garden, both at 5 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop: All About Owls by Jill Roberts, 10 a.m.; Longarm Quilting Styles by The Quilting Connection, 11 a.m.; Make & Take: Making Mandalas, Behind the Scenes of Paper Layered by Milwaukee Mandalas, noon; and Make & Take by Milwaukee Mandalas, 1 p.m.

Grandstand: Horse Pulling Contest, 8:30 a.m.; and Demolition Derby, 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Derby tickets $10 each. Ticket holder can attend all derbies.

For more information, visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com or go to the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page.