Zoo pushes concerts back to 2021

RACINE — It looks like there will be no concerts this year at the Racine Zoo.

Last week, the zoo announced it has postponed all shows scheduled for this year, including those lined up for what was supposed to be the new Music at the Zoo series.

Most of the acts scheduled to play this year have been rescheduled for 2021.

But those who already paid for this year’s shows — including Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Junior concerts — should keep their tickets.

All 2020 tickets will be good for their respective shows in 2021, according to the zoo.

Beth Heidorn, the zoo’s executive director, said the scheduling change was an incredibly difficult decision.

“This is due in large part to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Following is the 2021 schedule.

Music at the Zoo: Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band, June 25; and Hotel California with the Grimm Brothers, June 26.

Animal Crackers Junior: Ralph’s World, July 9; and Imagination Movers, Aug. 6.