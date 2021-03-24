Zoo welcomes baby penguin chicks

RACINE — Two healthy African penguin chicks hatched March 6 and 8, respectively, at the Racine Zoo.

Born to parents Robin and Linus, the chicks have been growing quickly, and are already over five times the size they were when they were first hatched, according to a statement from the zoo.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome these new birds into the world, and to share the exciting news,” said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the Racine Zoo. “African penguins are endangered and face a variety of threats in the wild, and each penguin has an important role to play in the conservation of their species.”

The Racine Zoo is a member of the African Penguin Species Survival Program, working alongside other accredited zoos and aquariums to ensure healthy African penguin populations both in zoos and in the wild.

African penguins face threats from overfishing, oil spills, loss of habitat, overexploitation for food, and climate change.

“The Racine Zoo has been diligently cultivating our African penguin breeding program over the years,” said Beth Heidorn, the zoo's executive director. “With the announcement of our new African penguin