Zoo welcomes baby penguin chicks

RACINE — Two healthy African penguin chicks hatched March 6 and 8, respectively, at the Racine Zoo.
Born to parents Robin and Linus, the chicks have been growing quickly, and are already over five times the size they were when they were first hatched, according to a statement from the zoo.
“We could not be more thrilled to welcome these new birds into the world, and to share the exciting news,” said Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education at the Racine Zoo. “African penguins are endangered and face a variety of threats in the wild, and each penguin has an important role to play in the conservation of their species.”
The Racine Zoo is a member of the African Penguin Species Survival Program, working alongside other accredited zoos and aquariums to ensure healthy African penguin populations both in zoos and in the wild.
African penguins face threats from overfishing, oil spills, loss of habitat, overexploitation for food, and climate change.
“The Racine Zoo has been diligently cultivating our African penguin breeding program over the years,” said Beth Heidorn, the zoo's executive director. “With the announcement of our new African penguin
chicks in 2021, we are especially proud to be making a positive long-term impact on African penguin populations, especially as wild populations decline.”
In 2015, the Racine Zoo added four new African penguins, hoping that a larger, more robust colony would encourage breeding.
The two new chicks join older brother Kobe, born at the Racine Zoo in 2016; and older sister Harper, born in 2019.
While the chicks will be in their nests for a few more weeks as their parents work around the clock to take turns keeping them fed, Racine Zoo guests may get lucky and catch a glimpse of their parents coming from the nest box through the window at the African penguin exhibit.
Exclusive penguin apparel is also available for a limited time.
Youth and adult shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants are available in multiple colors.
Funds raised by apparel sales will directly support the care of the penguin chicks.
For more information on the chicks or to buy apparel, visit racinezoo.org.