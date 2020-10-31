Zoo's live animal program earns award

RACINE — Bringing free live animal programs to public schools has earned the Racine Zoo an award.

The 2020 Association of Zoos and Aquariums Top Honors for Education Award was given to the zoo’s AmeriCorps Program.

The association recognized over 20 member facilities in the fields of conservation, education, research, exhibit design, marketing, diversity and volunteer engagement during a recent virtual conference.

Launched in September 2019, the program supplements and improves retention of key concepts taught from kindergarten through high school in Racine County public schools.

Despite being heavily impacted by Covid-related closures, the program reached 3,152 students in its first year, with over 80% showing an increase in biological knowledge as a result.

The program also brings in AmeriCorps members, college students or recent graduates who serve through the year as AmeriCorps members.

Aszya Summers, program director and curator of animal care and conservation education at the zoo, said it began as a small dream.