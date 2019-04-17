Mike Weiler is the new golf pro at Evergreen Golf Course. Weiler was born and raised in the Chicago, Illinois, suburb of Glenview. His inspiration to become a Golf Professional came from his father, Ken, who served the membership of Park Ridge Country Club as their Head Golf Professional for 35 years.
His career as a Golf Professional began in 1984 when he was hired as the 1st Assistant under Head Professional Jim Rider at Wilmette Golf Course in Wilmette, Illinois.
In 1985, Weiler was hired as the 1st Assistant Professional at Big Foot Country Club in Fontana, where he worked for head professional Ron Romack, a position he held until September of 1987.
It was during his stay at Big Foot that he met his wife of 33 years, Lisa, on a blind date at Chuck’s. They were married in October of 1986 and are proud parents of two children, Leigh and David, both graduates of the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
Leigh is a third grade teacher at Fontana Grade School while David is a health insurance professional in West Palm Beach, Florida.
During the winter seasons of 1986/1987 and 1987/1988, Weiler worked as an Assistant Professional at Bent Pine Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida working under the tutelage of Pat Gorman.
His next stop as an Assistant Professional came in 1988 when he had the good fortune to be hired by Tom Wilcox, then PGA Master Professional at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northbrook, Illinois, as one of his Associate Professionals. That year, Weiler gained one of his key career goals attaining membership in the PGA of America.
In December, 1988 Mike was hired as the first Head Golf Professional at Bull Valley Golf Club in Woodstock, Illinois, a position he enjoyed for eight years.
In March of 1997 he accepted the Head Golf Professional position at Wynstone Golf Club in North Barrington, Illinois, serving the membership in that capacity for nine years.
In October of 2005, Weiler accepted the Head Golf Professional position at Bay Colony Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
He held that position until August of 2010 when he accepted the Director of Golf’s position at Bonita Bay Club, in Bonita Springs,Florida a position he enjoyed until February, 2014.
In March of 2014, Weiler and his wife returned to Wisconsin after accepting the Head Golf Professional/General Manager position at Minocqua Country Club in the North woods. After Minocqua, Mike served as the Head Golf Professional/General Manager at Country Club Estates in 2016 and was asked to return to Wynstone in October of that year to help transition the golf operation to the new ownership of The Club at Wynstone for the 2017 season.