Evers announces $90 million investment into K-12 education; Walworth County school districts to share in funding allocations

Gov. Tony Evers on Aug. 30 announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state as students, families, educators, staff and administrators were set to return to school and welcome students back for the 2022-2023 school year.

The investment includes $15 million to double the governor’s “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services in K-12 schools across Wisconsin, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.

“As our students, parents and educators and schools get ready for another exciting school year ahead, we know that there are some serious challenges our kids, families, and schools are facing,” Evers said. “I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that means working to do the right thing for our kids and our schools when they need our help the most. Whether it’s making sure kids have access to mental health services, helping with increased costs of classroom and school supplies due to national inflation, or retaining and recruiting educators and staff to keep class sizes small, these investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up and be successful both in and out of the classroom.”

The governor’s $90 million announcement came as schools were set to begin the upcoming school year, with many districts facing significant staffing challenges and increased student mental health needs, among other challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report showed public sector workers, which includes educators and staff, left Wisconsin’s workforce in 2021 at the highest rate in two decades.

The $75 million investment announced Aug. 30 for school districts and independent charter schools will be distributed on a per pupil basis with an additional nearly $91.15 per student. The investment, which includes flexibilities for districts and an extended timeline allowing the funds to be used over several school years, can be used to retain and recruit talented educators and staff, address rising costs for supplies and services due to national inflation, defray the cost of school bussing, and provide direct support for kids in the classroom.

At the same time, kids across Wisconsin and the country are facing significant mental health challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Office of Children’s Mental Health (OCMH), the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the mental health challenges and the decline of mental wellness kids have been facing for years while the ratio of mental health professionals to kids in Wisconsin and across the nation continues to remain below the recommended standards. OCMH research shows that improving student mental health also improves student health and learning, attendance, and engagement, while reducing bullying, risky behaviors, violence, involvement in the juvenile justice system, and substance use.

During his 2022 State of the State Address earlier this year, Evers announced he would be investing $15 million into a new “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide school-based mental health supports and services for nearly every school district in the state.

On Aug. 30, Evers doubled his investment in “Get Kids Ahead,” bringing his total investment to $30 million. Every public school district in the state is eligible to receive funds under the program to go toward providing direct mental healthcare, hiring and supporting mental health navigators, and providing mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, among other key needs to support student mental health.

Under the governor’s total investment, every district that opts into the program receives a minimum of $20,000 with the remaining allocation distributed on a per pupil basis.

The $90 million investment announced Aug. 30 is funded by the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and will be distributed to schools in the coming weeks.

Local schools benefit

Walworth County Schools school districts receiving funding through the first and second rounds of the Get Kids Ahead youth mental health services initiative are as follows: Big Foot Union High School, $16,714 first round and $16,714 second round; Delavan-Darien, $42,653 first round and $42,653 second round; East Troy Community, $31,937 first round and $31,937 second round; Elkhorn Area, $50,045 first round and $50,045 second round; Fontana Joint 4, $11,981 first round and $11,981 second round; Geneva Joint 4 (Woods School), $11,516 first round and $11,516 second round; Genoa City Joint 3, $17,911 first round and $17,911 second round; Lake Geneva Joint 1, $34,277 first round and $34,277 second round; Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School, $26,898 first round and $26,898 second round; Linn Joint 4 (Traver School), $11,343 first round and $11,343 second round; Linn Joint 6 (Reek School), $11,170 first round and $11,170 second round; Sharon Joint 11, $12,912 first round and $12,912 second round; Walworth Joint 1, $15,491 first round and $15,491 second round; and Whitewater Unified, $37,131 first round and $37,131 second round.

Walworth County school districts sharing in the $75 million in funding, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support are as follows: Big Foot Union High School, $46,031; Delavan-Darien, $223,773; East Troy Community, $150,489; Elkhorn Area, $274,544; Fontana Joint 4, $13,581; Geneva Joint 4 (Woods School), $10,391; Genoa City Joint 3, $54,325; Lake Geneva Joint 1, $166,531; Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School, $115,943; Linn Joint 4 (Traver School), $9,206; Linn Joint 6 (Reek School), $8,021; Sharon Joint 11, $119,962; Walworth Joint 1, $37,645; and Whitewater Unified, $186,037.