Fall foliage fun: Where to find autumn's best looks in Walworth County

While the path winds past numerous multimillion dollar lakefront estates, even those are outnumbered by the trees.

There are numerous entrances to the path, including the city of Lake Geneva’s Library Park, which itself is a splendid place to take in the splendor of autumn.

Gorgeous trees and homes make up the city’s Maple Park Historic District, which is generally located within North, Cook, Main and Maxwell streets.

Another popular place for leaf-spotting is Snake Road, a 2.7-mile loop through the town of Geneva that passes through an area of native vegetation not far from the lake.

The road lies south of Highway 50, west of Lake Geneva. Its easternmost mouth is close to the entrance to Covenant Harbor. The western entrance to Snake Road is near Woods School.

As of this writing, Snake Road is under construction.

Looking for a more private spot to bask in fall colors? Try Cobb Park.

Located at 2101 McDonald Road, the park lies on the western edge of Lake Geneva.

The picnic shelter area is surrounded by woods. Playground equipment, restrooms, charcoal grills and a walking trail are all features of the park.