Fall foliage fun: Where to find autumn's best looks in Walworth County

There is nothing quite like watching how red, yellow and orange the autumn leaves turn in Walworth County.
But where exactly are the best places to witness fall in all its splendor? Here are some spots.
Some are well-known, others are off the beaten path.
Before launching into where they are, it is important to know when the leaves turn.
Luckily, there’s travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report, Travel Wisconsin’s website which keeps a tally of such information throughout the state.
Traditionally, in Walworth County, colors tend to peak mid-October.
Note: The following areas may be temporarily inaccessible due to road construction or other factors. Check before traveling to these destinations.
Geneva Lake
Fall looks best from a boat on Geneva Lake.
Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers various sightseeing cruises, ice cream social and cocktail cruises and more. Visit cruiselakegeneva.com for tour information.
About 21 miles long, the Geneva Lake Shore Path follows the contours of the lakeshore, making it possible to walk from Lake Geneva to Williams Bay, Fontana and the towns of Walworth and Linn.
While the path winds past numerous multimillion dollar lakefront estates, even those are outnumbered by the trees.
There are numerous entrances to the path, including the city of Lake Geneva’s Library Park, which itself is a splendid place to take in the splendor of autumn.
Gorgeous trees and homes make up the city’s Maple Park Historic District, which is generally located within North, Cook, Main and Maxwell streets.
Another popular place for leaf-spotting is Snake Road, a 2.7-mile loop through the town of Geneva that passes through an area of native vegetation not far from the lake.
The road lies south of Highway 50, west of Lake Geneva. Its easternmost mouth is close to the entrance to Covenant Harbor. The western entrance to Snake Road is near Woods School.
As of this writing, Snake Road is under construction.
Looking for a more private spot to bask in fall colors? Try Cobb Park.
Located at 2101 McDonald Road, the park lies on the western edge of Lake Geneva.
The picnic shelter area is surrounded by woods. Playground equipment, restrooms, charcoal grills and a walking trail are all features of the park.
When it comes to autumn leaves, Williams Bay cannot be overlooked.
Located on the northern end of Geneva Lake, the community’s beach and Edgewater Park offer breathtaking views.
Directly north of that area is Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, a 231-acre preserve.
Want to take a beautiful fall drive around Geneva Lake?
Leaving Williams Bay west on Highway 67, head south on North Lakeshore Drive.
Winding past the former Yerkes Observatory and George Williams College, the road is sheltered by forest canopy until it reaches Kinzie Avenue in Fontana.
There, make a right to Highway 67, also known as Valley View Drive. Head south a few blocks, then turn left onto Fontana Boulevard.
Past the Abbey Resort, follow the bend. The road becomes South Lake Shore Drive.
Follow the road through the town of Linn, passing by Reek School.
South of the school is the Linn Nature Park, a 160-acre area with trails at the corner of South Lake Shore Drive and Maple Ridge Road.
Continuing east on South Lake Shore Drive will lead to another great spot for fall colors — Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Drive.
Town of Lyons
Several areas of the town of Lyons are great places to view autumn leaves.
Just east of Lake Geneva, much of the town is ensconced by woods. Various town roads traverse lands that appear almost untouched by signs of modern society.
Perhaps the most popular route to take is Sheridan Springs Road, from Highway 120 in Lake Geneva heading east to Spring Valley Road in Lyons.
The road goes by another well-known spot to take in fall colors — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way.
It also passes by White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road.
At almost 200 acres, this is Walworth County’s largest park, with two miles of land along the White River and plenty of trees.
There are also walking trails at the park, a canoe and kayak launch, a shelter and places to fish and picnic.
Elsewhere in Walworth County
Experience Delavan Lake aboard the Lake Lawn Queen.
Lake Lawn Resort’s two-level cruise boat offers public and chartered tours. Visit lakelawnresort.com for more information.
Flanked by trees is the White River State Trail runs 19 miles, east to west, from Elkhorn to the town of Dover in Racine County, with a two-mile break in the city of Burlington.
For a more unique way to witness autumn splendor, take a ride on the East Troy Electric Railroad.
The East Troy Railroad Museum operates on the last remaining piece of an original interurban network in Wisconsin which was retired in 1939.
Today, the museum runs trains from its East Troy depot at 2002 Church St. to Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago.
As of this writing, there is road construction throughout East Troy
Visit easttroyrr.org for more details, including a suggested route by which to travel to the museum.
For what is perhaps the ultimate Wisconsin fall color experience, take the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive.
According to Travel Wisconsin, the drive is 115 miles long, spanning six counties, from Whitewater Lake in Walworth County to Elkhart Lake in Sheboygan County.
The drive includes much of the Kettle Moraine area in south central Wisconsin, where the last great glacier ended about 12,000 years ago.
The drive is marked by green and white acorn signs. Visit travelwisconsin.com for more details.