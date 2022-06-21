 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
False imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct

Brett M. Lepkowski, 29, 2005 North Shore Dr., Delavan, has been charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Town of Delavan Police were sent to a residence on June 7 related to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers heard loud banging and a woman screaming. Following the screams, they entered the unlocked residence, found a man (Lepkowksi) on top of the woman, and appeared to be holding her down to stop her from leaving the room. An infant was seen on the other side of the bed. The woman did not want the defendant arrested, but wanted to let the police know how poorly she was treated.

