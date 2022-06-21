Brett M. Lepkowski, 29, 2005 North Shore Dr., Delavan, has been charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Town of Delavan Police were sent to a residence on June 7 related to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers heard loud banging and a woman screaming. Following the screams, they entered the unlocked residence, found a man (Lepkowksi) on top of the woman, and appeared to be holding her down to stop her from leaving the room. An infant was seen on the other side of the bed. The woman did not want the defendant arrested, but wanted to let the police know how poorly she was treated.
False imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct
Related to this story
Most Popular
Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old man were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake. The man went underwater and did not resurface.
After hitting a deer, an SUV reversed from the right shoulder of Interstate 94 into the left lane, leading to a crash with a tractor-trailer that killed one.
A 14-year-old boy was found dead Sunday, on Father’s Day, after going underwater at a pond at a campground north of Walworth County.
"They just came in and bombed our school," said one mother. "It's like a brand-new school."
Fostina Uelmen was charged with failure to provide food and drink to confined animals; intentional or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter – ventilation; improper animal shelter – space; and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
Monroe County reported widespread power outages. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides, causing Interstate 90-94 to be shut down for more than three hours.
NASA is set to release the James Webb Space Telescope's first images July 12. A scientist on the team explains what it took to get it up and running.
A man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center on Tuesday, June 21, after a boating related injury, according to the Lake Geneva Fire Department.