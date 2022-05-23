Felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Javon A. Charo, 22, 312 Herman St, Delavan, has been charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Two people were seen walking towards the Quality Inn and Suits Hotel in the Village of East Troy. One of the people had blood all over arms, hands, nose and mouth. Officers entered the hotel and found Charo trying to get something out of the vending machine. When approached, he began walking away and ran out the front door. Charo and the woman were involved in two separate incidents earlier in the night. Charo was later found walking down on Interstate 43.