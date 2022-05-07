Felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct

04/18/22: Officers from the Delavan Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Delavan for a man who was seen punching windows of a parked car. The man identified as Giovanni C. Bernstorff, 24, 714 Faryl Ave, Delavan, reportedly walked away from officers and ignored multiple commands to stop. Once handcuffed, the man who had a strong odor of THC and alcohol, began resisting by kicking and pulling away from officers. The man faces charges of felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.