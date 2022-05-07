 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Felony bail jumping

04/22/22: Joshua D. Manley, 31, 514 W Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, was required to attend court proceedings on April 22 after he was released on bond back in November 2021, but he failed to show up. He was arrested and subsequently released that same day.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular