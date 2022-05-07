Felony bail jumping

04/22/22: Joshua D. Manley, 31, 514 W Westlawn Ave., Elkhorn, was required to attend court proceedings on April 22 after he was released on bond back in November 2021, but he failed to show up. He was arrested and subsequently released that same day.
