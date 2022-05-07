 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony bail jumping

4/11/2022: Rudy A. Leffelman, 36, homeless, was released on bond for a felony offense back in December 2021 and failed to comply with the terms of his bond by not showing up to his required court appearance scheduled for April 11.

