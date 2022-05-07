Felony bail jumping

4/11/2022: Rudy A. Leffelman, 36, homeless, was released on bond for a felony offense back in December 2021 and failed to comply with the terms of his bond by not showing up to his required court appearance scheduled for April 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Travis Devlin
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today