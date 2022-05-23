John P. Peters, 39, 1014 W Main St., Whitewater, was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping. A Deputy from the Walworth County Police Department was at a gas station doing a business check when the defendant preceded to ask the deputy a question. The deputy got a strong odor or marijuana from the man’s car. Peters’ originally denied having any pot in the vehicle, but when asked again, he produced a baggy of pot and a glass-smoking device. The deputy searched the vehicle and found three one-hit smoking style devices in the center console. The defendant was out on bond since February 2022 after being charged with a physical abuse of an elderly person.