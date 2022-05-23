 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Felony bail jumping

John P. Peters, 39, 1014 W Main St., Whitewater, was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping. A Deputy from the Walworth County Police Department was at a gas station doing a business check when the defendant preceded to ask the deputy a question. The deputy got a strong odor or marijuana from the man’s car. Peters’ originally denied having any pot in the vehicle, but when asked again, he produced a baggy of pot and a glass-smoking device. The deputy searched the vehicle and found three one-hit smoking style devices in the center console. The defendant was out on bond since February 2022 after being charged with a physical abuse of an elderly person.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story