Miles B. Wilson, 24, 3728 N. 3rd St., Milwaukee, has been charged with one count of felony bail jumping for failing to appear at a court hearing in Elkhorn on May 3. The court appearance was a requirement after being released on bond in November 2021 related to a previous incident.
Travis Devlin
Reporter
