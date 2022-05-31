 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Felony bail jumping

Miles B. Wilson, 24, 3728 N. 3rd St., Milwaukee, has been charged with one count of felony bail jumping for failing to appear at a court hearing in Elkhorn on May 3. The court appearance was a requirement after being released on bond in November 2021 related to a previous incident.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story