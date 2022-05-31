 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Felony retail theft

Ramona Constatin, 34, 2100 King Avenue. De Moines, Iowa, has been charged with two counts of felony retail theft. Officers from the Lake Geneva Police Department reviewed surveillance video of four people at Walmart, two men and two women, pry the cover of the phone displays and take two IPhone 13’s, one worth $874.00 and the other worth $1,099.00. The suspects were apprehended at Walmart in Sheboygan on February 20. The photos from Sheboygan matched the description of Constatin in the Lake Geneva Walmart.

