First Class

City of Lake Geneva faces second lawsuit over Hillmoor property.
Area high schools are holding prom this year. Big Foot High School says no ...
WALWORTH — A 59-year-old man could face up to 100 years imprisonment if convicted on charges alleging he repeatedly sexually assaulted a child…
FONTANA — A serious car accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Indian Hills Road and County Road B in Walworth on Tuesday morn…
WILLIAMS BAY — Less than two weeks before the Williams Bay board is expected to vote on the fate of the 8.72 acres of lakefront property near …
A Riviera vendor will be allowed to sell popcorn after initially being told he would not be able to sell the salty and buttery treat this year.
Geneva Joint No. 4 District Administrator Alyson Eisch accepts superintendent position with other school district.
Over his two-decade career as a personal trainer, Cory Englebert has worked with players who made it to the NFL, MLB and United States Ski team.
A video being shared on social media allegedly shows a Poynette teacher berating a student for failing to wear a mask, calling him a “jerk” and “dummy."
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how