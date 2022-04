Doggie Egg Hunt — April 9, 10 a.m., Fontana Duck Pond Recreation Area, 300 Wild Duck Road, Fontana, bigfootrecreation.org . Fee: $10 per dog, with proceeds going to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. Registration and waiver required.

Second annual Easter egg hunt for dogs. Take a four-legged friend to scour the grasslands for kibble-filled eggs. Proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination required. All dogs must remain on a leash and be non-aggressive toward other dogs.