FONTANA — A complete renovation of South Lakeshore Road will begin in spring 2020 and continue all summer.
The village estimates that the road reconstruction will cost local taxpayers $9 million.
Village President Pat Kenny said the village will borrow to pay for the project.
“It’s a big project, and a long, long time in coming,” Kenny said.
The village has scheduled a public information meeting between 10 a.m. and noon Sept. 14 at the Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Road. Village representatives and engineers will be available to answer questions.
In addition to a new surface, South Lakeshore’s underlying water and sewer utilities will also be upgraded.
Village engineer Terry Tavera said utilities under South Lakeshore were installed 50 or more years ago. Except for occasional resurfacing, the road probably has not been worked on since.
According to Tavera, there are about 40 homes and four lakeside associations with multiple dwelling units along South Lakeshore Drive. Some trees will have to be removed.
Most of the new roadway will retain two 12-foot lanes, with a three-foot buffer and 24-inch curbs an gutters for a total width of 34 feet.
Tavera said project engineering will be done by October.