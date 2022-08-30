Preliminary enrollment numbers in advance of the new school year are showing a slight increase at Fontana Elementary School.

The Grades 4K-8 school, 450 S. Main St. in Fontana, also operates Falcon Early Childhood Center, which provides daycare for children age 6 weeks to 3 years old. The daycare program, which enrolls 40 area children with a waiting list for 2023, opened Aug. 10, 2020 and just recently celebrated its second anniversary.

Principal and district administrator Steve Torrez reported to the Fontana Joint 8 Board of Education on Aug. 29 that the school had taken a 2022-2023 student registration as recently as the previous Friday, Aug. 26, with enrollment currently standing at 202 students, the most in his tenure at Fontana Elementary.

By comparison, Torrez said Fontana Elementary had started the 2021-2022 school year with 192 students and ended with 199.

Included in the 2022-2023 enrollment figures, he said, are two former private school students.

Torrez added that half of Falcon Early Childhood Center three-year-olds transitioned into the district’s four-year-old kindergarten (4K) program, slated to enroll 19 for the 2022-2023 school year, down slightly from the 21 4K student enrolled in 2021-2022 but up significantly from the eight 4K students enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year.

“Eighteen to 20 is our sweet spot, our target,” Torrez said of 4K enrollment.

Staffing updates

In advance of the Sept. 6 start of the 2022-2023 school year, Torrez reported to the Board of Education on staffing updates and teacher assignments.

Math teacher Emma Peiffer was promoted to the role of assistant principal after Torrez added district administrator duties following the retirement of Fontana district superintendent Mark Wenzel at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

David Betz has been named interim business manager following the retirement of Sharon Llanas.

Monica Torres succeeds retired Grades 4-5 teacher Mary Ann Whiting.

Torrez reported that art teacher Andy McCanna will likely be out of the classroom until mid-October following a serious leg injury that required surgery. Filling in for McCanna will be long-term substitute teacher Tammy Brooks.

While Spanish teacher Brittany Ramblatt finishes out the remainder of her maternity leave, Torrez reported that Spanish-speaking long-term substitute teacher Jaime Leimburg will fill her role with the school.

“We are fortunate to be fully staffed,” Torrez said.

PTSO news

Torrez reported that the Fontana Elementary School Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) had recently completed its 2022-2023 calendar, which will be shared with district parents at the school’s Grades 5K-8 Back to School Night on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Upcoming dates of interest in September include the PTSO’s fundraising golf outing on Sept. 17 at 9-hole Country Club Estates, and the PTSO Family Photo Night with Elyse Bullard Photography on Sept. 25, with 50% of the sitting fees benefitting Fontana Elementary School.

Other news

In other developments on Aug. 29, the Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education:

Approved receipt of the district’s Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction-mandated annual seclusion and restraint report, which outlined one seclusion incident at Fontana Elementary School during the 2021-2022 school year.

Approved the district’s 2022-2023 school reopening health safety plan, which is aligned to Walworth County Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and includes a number of guidance changes issued in recent months. The updated plan will be posted to the district website, www.fontana.k12.wi.us.

Approved board policy updates recommended by Coshocton, Ohio-based education consulting firm Neola, Inc., encompassing language changes to ensure statutory compliance with continuously-evolving state laws and regulations. Neola provides board policy services to more than 1,500 clients in six states. Approved changes included the naming of Peiffer and Walworth Elementary School district administrator Phill Klamm as the district’s new compliance officers, replacing Llanas and Torrez.

Approved adoption of the school’s 2022-2023 Professional Staff Handbook, which includes the implementation of liquidated damage fees for teachers who break their district teaching contract over the summer months between school years.

Approved adoption of the school’s 2022-2023 Support Staff Handbook.

Approved adoption of the school’s 2022-2023 Student-Parent Handbook, which reiterates the district’s student cell phone policy requiring student cell phones be kept in lockers during the school day to eliminate districtions to the learning experience. Torrez said the student cell phone policy will be rigorously be enforced on an across-the-board basis this school year. The plan will be posted to the district website, www.fontana.k12.wi.us.

Were advised by Torrez that Fontana Elementary is looking to reinstate its annual late May/early June eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C., which was put on hiatus by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Were advised by Torrez that the school is considering a mid-June Costa Rica trip open to interested Grades 7-8 students in the hopes of building educational sister school and foreign exchange relationships and making the trip an annual inter-cultural experience.

Next meeting

The next regular meeting of the Fontana Board of Education will be held Monday, Sept, 26, 5:30 p.m., in the school library.