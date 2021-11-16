 Skip to main content
Freezin for a Reason

Freezin for a Reason — Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 290. Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold waters of Geneva Lake to raise money for Santa Cause. Ski show, raffles, drinks and food. Visit freezinlakegeneva.org.

