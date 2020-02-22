From concerts to Christmas gifts, senior volunteer helps numerous organizations

One show that stands out for her is Michael Bolton.

While customarily, guests do not get out of their seats or crowd the stage, Bolton’s manager encouraged them to go up front.

“I was one of the first ones up there,” said Berg, proudly reflecting that she shook Bolton’s hand during the performance.

For nearly 10 years, she has helped out at what is now known as the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.

Currently, she greets people as they come in, helps to register them, gives them information.

Berg enjoys making contact with the visitors, letting them know that it’s OK to be there.

“When you’ve got a family that comes in with kids, you’re not going to let them go without food and diapers and whatever,” Berg said.

Recently, she volunteered for Day of Giving, in which families pick Christmas gifts for their children.

“It just blew my mind when I walked in and seen it — tables full of toys and games,” Berg said.

She would go over a list of children and their ages with parents, bringing a big garbage bag in which to store all the gifts parents would select.