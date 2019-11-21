Frozen 2 Scavenger Hunt

The third Silver Snowflake is hidden this week inside of Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, and whoever finds the hidden snowflakes will win free movie tickets and a subscription to the area's most popular newspaper.

To participate in the scavenger hunt, Lake Geneva Regional News readers will need to listen to the clue that appears in the above video, and determine where the Silver Snowflake is hidden inside the grocery store.

A total of four snowflakes will be hidden inside the grocery store, and two have already been discovered.

The contest is sponsored by Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, the Geneva Theater and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Prizes are redeemable by bringing the snowflake to both the Geneva Theater and the Regional News. Employees of the scavenger hunts sponsors are not eligible to participate in the contest.