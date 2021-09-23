Funds for new Twin Oaks Shelter

Among the big projects that the county is planning for its federal funds is $1.45 million for a new Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter, which is in Darien. The shelter is run by Community Action Agency without direct funding from the county and “is crumbling and inefficient,” Luberda said in his budget address. “The budget proposes funding to eliminate the old structure and fund half of a new one.” With that jumpstart, Community Action Agency has said they will find the other half.