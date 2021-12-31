To APPLY for THIS DOG, go to our website www.K9Lifeline.com PLEASE, PLEASE be considerate of other families & do NOT... View on PetFinder
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Proposed Kwik Trip convenient store and gas station receives final approval in the City of Lake Geneva.
Time to put 2021 in the rear-view and celebrate the future in style.
New restaurant opens in former Northsiders Lake Geneva location.
A 40-year-old man ended up with charges for heroin possession after his car didn't start, police offered him a ride and they reportedly discov…
There is finally a little snow in Lake Geneva. The kids are on winter break. Here are a few great places to bring your sled!
Presents under the tree and school taxes: The front page of the Dec. 1 smart news left out a few items I feel necessary to "thank" the Democra…
Updated 2 BR/2 BA Condo is just minutes from downtown Lake Geneva is move-in ready and just waiting for you! The open concept kitchen and livi…
Here are 24 words and phrases that you probably don't use if you aren't between the ages of 25-40.
A man reported missing on Saturday around the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford was found later that evening according to later updates from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.