Geneva Lake Museum Parade of trees

Parade of Trees — Nov. 20 until Jan. 4, 2022, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.” People can view the trees Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then vote for their favorite. Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military. Visit genevalakemuseum.org for more details.