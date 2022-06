July 4, 6 p.m., Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com. Tickets: $48 adults, $19 children. Open only to Geneva National community members, residents and overnight guests, the event includes sweet corn, Wisconsin brats, burgers, hot dogs and more. Also a game of bags, face painting, music by DJ Mister Woods and fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from Lake Como.