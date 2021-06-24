Geneva National Resort fish boil & fireworks

 Skip to main content
The Friday, July 2 fish boil event at the Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave., is a ticketed event open only to overnight guests and Geneva National Members. But fireworks can be seen from Lake Como, with a good view from the Ridge.

