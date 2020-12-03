Geneva Resort Gingerbread Walk and drive-through lights

Christmas in the Country always lights up the night at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

Now in its 26th year, the holiday celebration at the resort features over 2 million lights.

There is a 12 Days of Christmas drive-through light show through which the public can drive. Due to COVID-19, the Trolley Tour of Lights is not open to the public.

Locals can, however, experience the Gingerbread House Walk and indoor resort decorations during the season.

The Gingerbread House Walk is open daily to guests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locals can experience the walk Sundays through Thursdays until Dec. 29.