To the Editor:
Over the last two years, I have really enjoyed writing columns for the Lake Geneva Regional News on various topics. Our community is part of the larger community we live in, our country as a whole and the world around us. The topics of my columns have varied, many of which covered climate change and election interference. I also delved into complicated stories about Net Neutrality, the effort by some to change the rules for which the internet works. I try to be factual and include some background behind my opinions. As is true in any paper, my columns were my personal opinions and not an exercise in quoting information from another unsubstantiated source.
Immediately after submitting my last column to the Lake Geneva Regional News, I was informed that I am no longer a community columnist and that effective immediately; the paper will not accept future columns. My last column was about climate change and the proposed Green New Deal. To be clear, I do not support the Green New Deal as written. I also do not believe it was this last column that ended this phase of my writing career. After reading the Facebook comments on my last published column, it appears that my opinion article has rattled some nerves. Some have even called for a boycott of the paper. It does not take much thought to conclude that some individuals or groups have brought pressure on the paper to stop publishing certain sides of a politically related story.
The only reason I was given for being dropped was a brief note from the paper’s manager indicating that he does not think my columns “fit the vision I have for the community and commentary pages.” So be it. It is not the first time I had feedback that a paper cannot publish what I like to write. I expected that the paper would go back to a mode of covering strictly local things.
The Lake Geneva Regional News June 12 Letters to the Editor section has a letter about my column. I don’t get many of these but have noticed a few at times. It comes with the territory. To Mr. Meredith, I appreciate your taking the time to read my column but you need to check your facts. For the record, I am not a “delusional Liberal Democrat.” I’m not even a Democrat these days. I prefer to be independent and am not registered to any political party. I write what feel is necessary to write about and my friends, some of whom are Republicans, appreciate my views. We all have the freedom to publish things in this country; at least for the time being. For those who believe the documentation in the Mueller report is contrived, I suggest they read it first.
I’d like to end by thanking Scott Williams and the previous few editors of the Lake Geneva Regional News for giving me the chance to exercise my opinions.
David G. Yost
Williams Bay