Grand Geneva Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 5-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Go online for menus. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.

Dine while awaiting another fireworks display at any of Grand Geneva’s different venues.

An All-American Barbecue Picnic is 5-9 p.m. on the outdoor lawn. Cost: $90 for two, $45 each additional person, $16 per child age 12 and younger.

At the ChopHouse Patio & Embers Terrace, bar service is 6-10 p.m. Appetizers are served 6-7 p.m. Dinner is 7-9 p.m. The Landing has bar service 5-10 p.m., appetizers 5-6 p.m. and dinner 6-9 p.m. Cost at both venues: $175 ages 21 and older, $110 age 20 and younger.

Links Bar & Grill has an outdoor patio with golf course views. Dinner: 6-9:30 p.m. Prices are $42 for Grilled Denver Steak with Demi Sauce dinner; $36 Seared Atlantic Salmon with Roasted Vegetable and Sweet Chili Glaze; and Smoked Ribs with Mac and Cheese Corn — $27 half rack, $39 full.