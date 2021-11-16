Grand Geneva Gingerbread House Walk

Gingerbread House Walk — The display opens Sunday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

Area residents of all ages and skill sets display their gingerbread masterpieces all season long at Grand Geneva.

The creations can be viewed on the upper level, in Galewoods B/C. Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.

Resort guests can view these fabulous creations daily from 8am-8pm. Local residents and the community are invited to experience the Gingerbread House Walk Sunday-Thursday from 8am-8pm