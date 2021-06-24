 Skip to main content
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Fireworks

Every Sunday between Memorial Day and Labor Day the Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, puts on a Sunday firework show for resort guests, with a big bang on July 4. It’s open to guests only, although surrounding areas can catch a glimpse in the parking lot of Geneva Square or in the area of Home Depot or Best Buy along Edwards Boulevard. 

