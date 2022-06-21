July 3, 8:45 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. Every Sunday, Grand Geneva holds a fireworks show for resort guests only.
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Fireworks
Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old man were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake. The man went underwater and did not resurface.
Veterinarians are calling on animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, because of "major" concerns about their health.
After hitting a deer, an SUV reversed from the right shoulder of Interstate 94 into the left lane, leading to a crash with a tractor-trailer that killed one.
A 14-year-old boy was found dead Sunday, on Father’s Day, after going underwater at a pond at a campground north of Walworth County.
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
Fostina Uelmen was charged with failure to provide food and drink to confined animals; intentional or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter – ventilation; improper animal shelter – space; and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.
"They just came in and bombed our school," said one mother. "It's like a brand-new school."
Monroe County reported widespread power outages. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides, causing Interstate 90-94 to be shut down for more than three hours.
NASA is set to release the James Webb Space Telescope's first images July 12. A scientist on the team explains what it took to get it up and running.
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.