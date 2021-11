Illumination Ceremony — Nov. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m., Grand Geneva.

Only guests at Grand Geneva can watch as they turn on over 2 million holiday lights throughout the resort, followed by a fireworks display.

Photos with Santa start at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Ballroom.

People will gather by the resort’s large Christmas tree at 6 p.m. for the illumination countdown and fireworks.

(The public can likely see the fireworks from around the Home Depot parking lot.)