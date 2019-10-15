TOWN OF GENEVA — Enjoy some magic, music and dinner while helping a good cause Oct. 27 at the Haunted Halloween Ball.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at Legends Room in Geneva National, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S.
The ball includes live music from The Wize Guys, magic from Nino Cruzillini, cocktails, dinner and dancing.
Guests can dress casual or in costumes. There will be dancing and prizes for the best costumes, as well as additional surprises throughout the event.
Also planned for the event are trick-or-treat bags, prizes and a silent auction which includes a silver Tahitian Sea Pearl 18-inch necklace valued at $4,500.
The ball is a fundraiser for the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, which strives provide food and diapers to people during a time of crisis.
Formerly the Walworth County Food Pantry, the bank has been run by John and Susan Hughes since August 2017.
The bank serves more than 1,200 people each month with food and supplies, said Susan Hughes.
Currently, 105 babies are receiving assistance from the bank, which provides a week’s supply of diapers, formula, lotions and basic needs.
“Local farms and retailers assist in our ability to recover more than 60,000 pounds of food each month for distribution twice per week,” she said.
The Hughes couple took over the pantry from Jim and Ardith Drescher, who ran it since 2009.
“Approximately two years ago, the Walworth County Food Pantry was about to close its doors,” said Cruzillini, adding he was impressed by John and Susan Hughes.
Located at 205 E. Commerce Ct., Elkhorn, the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank is run entirely by volunteers and funded by the community.
Tickets are $75 per person.
To purchase, call 262-581-3389 or visit www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org.