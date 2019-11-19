Happenings: Rock The Barns & going out on Thanksgiving

Local fans of the rock group Journey have two reasons to rejoice.
Next June, the group is scheduled to play East Troy’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
But those who can’t wait should check out the first installment of Rock The Barns.
Bands paying tribute to rock legends headline most of the shows scheduled for the winter concert series at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhkorn.
The series kicks off Saturday, Nov. 23, with Classic Journey Live, featuring guests Wise Jennings.
Of course, Classic Journey Live is a Journey tribute act.
I took an interest in Journey trivia earlier this summer when I discovered Santana’s 1972 album “Caravanserai.”
Playing on the album was guitarist Neal Schon, who joined Santana when he was 17.
Journey formed in 1973 with Schon, some members of a psychedelic rock band called Frumious Bandersnatch, and another former Santana member, Gregg Rolie.
Keyboardist Rolie also pulled double duty as lead vocalist on Journey’s first three albums.
Legendary singer Steve Perry didn’t join the group until the Journey’s fourth album, “Infinity.”
Before Journey, Perry fronted a band called Alien Project, which was about to sign a record deal when the band’s bass player, Richard Michaels, died in a car accident.
“I got a phone call from Don Ellis, who was the head of CBS at the time, and he said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry to hear about Richard, but I know a band that’s interested in hearing you,’” Perry told Teen Talk in 1985.
That band, of course, was Journey.
Classic Journey Live’s Nov. 23 show starts at 6 p.m. Pre-show tickets are $20, and they’re $30 at the door — if any are left.
A few people told me to check out show openers Wise Jennings.
After watching their recent Bard Sessions performance of “When We’re Gone” on YouTube, I can see why.
As for Rock The Barns, other acts scheduled to play the fairgrounds pay tribute to Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue and old school hip hop.
For more about the concert series, visit walworthcountyfair.com.
Dining out for Thanksgiving
Numerous local establishments have specials in store for the holiday.
Some have unique events the day before, like The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.
End Zone’s Toys For Tots Turkey Buffet is Wednesday, Nov. 27, starting at 5 p.m.
Each guest who donates a toy gets eat for free at the buffet.
For more information, call End Zone at 262-728-2420.
Trinity Church is also having a Pie Fest after its annual Thanksgiving service Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
The service will include children singers and a hand bell performance.
After the service, enjoy all-you-can-eat pies.
Call 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinityfamilychurch.com for more information.
On Thanksgiving, let someone else handle the cooking and the dishes.
Here are some of the buffets and specials scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
Menus can be viewed online at each restaurant’s website.
240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $44.95 adults, $17.95 children 4 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. Reservations required. Call 800-709-1323 to make them. Visit theabbeyresort.com for menu.
Hunt Club Steakhouse in Geneva National, 555 Hunt Club Ct., town of Geneva. From noon to 8 p.m. Call 262-245-7200 for more information.
Frontier Restaurant in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $42.95 adults, $16.95 children 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations highly recommended. Call 262-725-9155. Visit lakelawnresort.com for menu.
Geneva ChopHouse in Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $75 for ages 13 and older; $30 for ages 6 to 12; $15 ages 2 to 5; and complimentary to ages 2 and younger with a paying adult. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788 to reserve for parties of six or less. Visit grandgeneva.com for menu.
Ye Olde Hotel, 6070 N. Railroad St., town of Lyons. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complete turkey dinner $20, with soup or salad and dessert. Children’s turkey plate for ages 12 and younger $10. Call 262-763-2701 for reservations and more details.
Grand Ballroom at Grand Geneva. From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Seating from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $75 for ages 13 and older; $30 for ages 6 to 12; $15 ages 2 to 5; and complimentary to ages 2 and younger with a paying adult. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Visit grandgeneva.com for menu.
The Red Geranium, 393 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Various appetizers and entrees on the Thanksgiving menu. Call 262-248-3637 for reservations and more details.
Grand Café at Grand Geneva. From 4 to 9 p.m. $45 for ages 13 and older; $15 for ages 6 to 12; $10 ages 2 to 5; and complimentary to ages 2 and younger with a paying adult. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788. Visit grandgeneva.com for menu.
The Grandview Restaurant at Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family-style meal costs $40 for adults, $15 ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. Call 262-248-5690 for reservations.
Ristorante Brissago at Grand Geneva. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Adult and children’s menus available. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.
Other happenings
LOL Comedy Night Saturday, Nov. 23, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Two headlining comedians — Vince Maranto, who has opened for Jay Leno and Chelsea Handler; and Tim Walkoe, grand prize winner of ABC-TV’s “America’s Funniest People.” Cost: $50, includes deluxe buffet menu. Visit evergreengolf.com/comedy-nights for details.
Big Foot Recreation Department is showing this year’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable screen Friday, Nov. 22, at Reek Elementary School, W4094 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Show starts 6 p.m. Admission $1.