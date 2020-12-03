Here are the latest Walworth County criminal complaints

Timothy Ratcliff, 58, W. 3700 block of Springfield Road, Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping.
Stephany Roman Valencia, 33, 20 block of Gideon Court, Genoa City, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Dale R Warner, 47, 260 block of S. Janesville St., Whitewater, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jennifer A Witter, 39, 1000 block of W. Highland Street, Whitewater, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Adnan M Abbas, 36, 6900 block of N. Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, strangulation and suffocation (repeater), false imprisonment (repeater), misdemeanor battery (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater).
Steven R Huerta, 39, 400 block of E. Third Avenue, Elkhorn, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob T Hespe, 34, 510 block of S. Franklin Street, Whitewater, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, repeater).
Antoine M Brown, 33, 5600 block of N. 65th Street, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Aramis M Norwood, 26, 790 block of Alleghany Road, Grayslake, Ill., felony bail jumping.
