WALWORTH — The Historical Society of Walworth & Big Foot Prairie Inc. will have a free Summer Historical Tour of the Walworth Elementary School, 121 Beloit St., Walworth, 6:30 p.m. July 25.
The tour will start at the school office entrance on Fremont Street.
Visitors will see a historic display of school pictures, items from the old Walworth elementary and high schools.
A tour highlight will be the viewing of the mural, “A Tribute to America,” by Gerritt V. Sinclair, painted in 1934 during the Great Depression as part of the Public Works Art Project.
The tour will be led by members of the School History Committee.
The event is open to the public free of charge. For more information call (262) 275-2426.