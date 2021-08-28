History column: The Lazzaroni families in Lake Geneva Part 2

Frank Lazzaroni was the patriarch of another Lazzaroni family in Lake Geneva. In 1934 Frank Lazzaroni purchased from his father-in-law’s family, the Gambinis, a wooden building at the northwest corner of Williams and George streets in Lake Geneva and opened a food and liquor store in it. In 1941, he had the wooden building removed from his land and replaced by a brick two-story building which today houses the Lake Geneva Dry Cleaners.

In the new brick building, he called his store the North End Food and Liquor store. Frank Lazzaroni passed away in Lake Geneva on November 19, 1948 after returning home from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was only 47 years old. He was survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Diana, his son Vincent, a brother, a sister, and his mother. Frank’s wife Mary passed away on January 17, 1975. She was 76 years old. Mary Lazzaroni had been born in Chicago on November 4, 1908 as the daughter of Frank and Elvira Gambini. She married Frank Lazzaroni in May 1918 in Chicago. She had worked as an attendant at the Lakeland Nursing Home.