History column: The Lazzaroni families in Lake Geneva Part 2

Frank Lazzaroni was the patriarch of another Lazzaroni family in Lake Geneva. In 1934 Frank Lazzaroni purchased from his father-in-law’s family, the Gambinis, a wooden building at the northwest corner of Williams and George streets in Lake Geneva and opened a food and liquor store in it. In 1941, he had the wooden building removed from his land and replaced by a brick two-story building which today houses the Lake Geneva Dry Cleaners.
In the new brick building, he called his store the North End Food and Liquor store. Frank Lazzaroni passed away in Lake Geneva on November 19, 1948 after returning home from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was only 47 years old. He was survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Diana, his son Vincent, a brother, a sister, and his mother. Frank’s wife Mary passed away on January 17, 1975. She was 76 years old. Mary Lazzaroni had been born in Chicago on November 4, 1908 as the daughter of Frank and Elvira Gambini. She married Frank Lazzaroni in May 1918 in Chicago. She had worked as an attendant at the Lakeland Nursing Home.
Frank Lazzaroni’s son Vincent F. Lazzaroni, had been born on November 12, 1929 in Chicago. Vincent graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1949. He married Virginia Price on April 25, 1953 in Pell Lake. He began working at the U.S. Post Office in Lake Geneva in 1953 and worked there for 40 years before retiring in 1993. When I began working at the U.S. Post Office in 1959 I got to know Vincent Lazzaroni and liked him very much. Vincent Lazzaroni passed away on March 24, 1995 just two years after he had retired. He was 65 years old. He was survived by his wife, seven children, seven grandchildren, and his sister Dena Pohle.
Vince Lazzaroni’s wife Virginia (“Ginny”) Lazzaroni (1931-2010) had been born in Bloomfield Township, the daughter of Chester and Alma Brugger Price. She graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1948 at the age of 16. She passed away on January 16, 2010 at the Aurora Hospital in Burlington at the age of 78. In addition to her seven children, she was survived by 11 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters, and a brother.
The patriarch of a third Lazzaroni family was Anthony J. Lazzaroni. He was born on January 8, 1885 in Chicago as the son of Mr. and Mrs. Casimir Lazzaroni. On February 11, 1918 he married Jennie Mae Van Dyke. He passed away on July 19, 1957 at his home at Button’s Bay just south of the Big Foot Beach State Park. He was 72 years old. He and his wife originally lived in Kenosha Wisconsin, but returned to Lake Geneva in 1932 where they operated the Van Dyke’s Summer Resort that had been established by his wife’s parents.
Anthony J. Lazzaroni’s descendant Corey Lazzaroni operated the bar and restaurant south of the Big Foot Beach State Park which is called the “Boat House” today.
Anthony J. Lazzaroni’s wife Jennie Van Dyke, had been born in Lake Geneva June 14, 1897 as the daughter of Harry and Mabelle Van Dyke. She co-ran the Button’s Bay summer resort with her husband. A year after his death in 1957 she moved to Chicago. She passed away at the age of 87 in St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Illinois. She was survived by three sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A fourth Lazzaroni family lives in Delavan where they operate a construction business.
So ends my account of the lives of four Lazzaroni families, one of the most prominent families in Lake Geneva during the 20th century.
Exactly how the various Lazzaroni families are connected remains a mystery, a mystery that probably requires a journey back in space and time to Italy and eventually to Galilee to solve. The surname Lazzaroni in Italy first appears in the middle ages. At that time there were Lazzaronis in both Lombardy and Naples (which eventually were incorporated into the new nation of Italy in the 19th century).
A tradition has it that the surname Lazzaroni means “the sons of Lazarus.” Readers of the Bible will recall that Lazarus was the brother of Mary and Martha who, after lying dead in his tomb for four days, was raised from the dead by Jesus. Regretfully this tradition sheds little little light about the connections of the various Lazzaroni families in Lake Geneva (and Delavan), whose legacy is being carried forward by their descendants, the members of the Payne family, one of whom lives about three houses away from my house.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.