Hit and run-injury, reckless driving causing injury, possession of weed and drug paraphernalia

Joshua A Weiss, 41, W9665 U.S. Highway 14, Darien, has been charged with three counts of felony bail jumping, hit and run-injury, reckless driving causing injury, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elkhorn Police showed up to a car crash in Elkhorn that resulted in injuries and that the driver of one of the vehicles had left. Several witnesses told the officer that a car was driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly, hit a curb and then crashed into a parked car at Elkhorn Automotive. The passenger of the vehicle said she had fallen asleep and woke up as the car crashed. She suffered cuts on her head and wrist. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Weiss, had ran away from the scene. When an officer looked up the driver’s info, it showed Weiss had a suspended license. A THC vape pen and three drug were found the vehicle.