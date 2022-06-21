Holton-Elkhorn Band’s “Star-Spangled Spectacular” & Elkhorn Fireworks Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, July 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. The Holton-Elkhorn Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Tags Holton-elkhorn Band Fireworks Dusk Show Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Fourth of July in Lake Geneva is right around the corner Fireworks will paint the night skies throughout the Lake Geneva area this Fourth of July.