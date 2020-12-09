Sculptors will craft magical creations from blocks of ice Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wehmhoff Square Park in Burlington.
The Burlington Ice Festival will be open to the public at 4 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is just the ice carving, but this is the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship.
Over a dozen blocks of ice will be sculpted.
The public can view them following a one-way route through the park. Along the route will be sanitation stations and signage about guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Visit the city of Burlington Facebook page for more details.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!