Identity theft, attempting to flee and bail jumping

Anthony Michael Erikson, 29, 1327 W Main St., Lake Geneva, was charged with identity theft, attempting to flee an officer and bail jumping, all of which were repeat offenses. A deputy from the Walworth County Police Department made a traffic stop in the Town of Lyons on November 6, 2021. The deputy asked for the driver to get out of the car, but instead pulled the door shut and fled the scene going upwards of 100 MPH. The registered owner of the vehicle came back to Erikson, but told the deputy he was someone else. The person who he claimed to be was his brother, who later told the deputy that he had not given him permission to use his personal information in any way.