Edgard Adaly Lopez Fajardo, 21, 206 S Second St., Whitewater, has been charged with identity theft-avoidance. An officer from the Whitewater Police Department responded to a home relating to a family incident on Feb. 6. Upon arrival, the made contact with a man who had a warrant out for his arrest. However, the officer determined it was not possible for him to have a warrant as he came from Nicaragua in December 2021. The booking photo shown to the man turned out to be Fajardo.
Travis Devlin
Reporter
